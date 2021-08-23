Mallow Farmers’ Market moves to new location at St James Church grounds

23 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

MalllowFM isn’t a radio station, it’s the abbreviation used by Mallows Farmers’ Market!

The Mallow Farmers’ Market will start operating from its new location this Friday morning. Stallholders will make the short move to St James Church grounds, located at the corner of St James avenue and Park Road.

Over the years, Mallow Farmers’ Market has been held in different locations around town. and with this latest move, organisers “hope to have finally found a place to thrive, A new beginning after unprecedented times.”

Stallholders will be selling their own produce and products, to their loyal customers and hopefully new ones. This new location might appeal to other food vendors as our customers would like to have a selection of cheese and fresh vegetables.

Organisers invite everyone to join them to celebrate local food and craft together, for a healthier & stronger local economy, and they wish to give a special thanks to Reverend Meurig Williams for his support.

Hours of Operation (New location starting August 27th): Friday – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Visit the Mallow Farmers’ Market Facebook page