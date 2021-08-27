TONIGHTS SOCCER: Cork City FC vs St. Pat’s

27 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City are back in Extra.ie FAI Cup action on tonight, as they welcome St. Patrick’s Athletic to Turner’s Cross

City will be looking to progress past a Premier Division side for the second time this season, having knocked out Sligo Rovers in the First Round thanks to Dale Holland’s late, late winner. St. Pat’s faced off against Bray Wanderers in the First Round, and came away 6-0 winners.

City boss Colin Healy knows that his side face a tough challenge on Friday: “They’re a fantastic side with a very good manager. It’s going to be a tough game, but it’s another one that we are looking forward to. It’s a massive game for us.”

“We were unfortunate not to get three points last week against Cabinteely. We started very well and got two goals in the first half, but we let Cabinteely back into the game and they got the draw in the end. We were disappointed with that, but we’re unbeaten in seven games so confidence is high. Hopefully we can bring that in to Friday’s match against Pat’s.”

“We’re looking forward to having a crowd again on Friday night. I know it’s only 900, but that makes a massive difference. In normal times, this game would easily get three or four thousand in. It’s a massive game. We had 900 against Cobh and the atmosphere was fantastic, we know it’ll be great again on Friday for a big game in the cup.”

On the injury front, Healy has been without the experience of Gearóid Morrissey and Steven Beattie, with the pair sidelined due to injuries. They have returned to training this week, but Healy said on Tuesday that everyone would be assessed closer to the game. Jonas Häkkinen remains sidelined.

Referee: Derek Tomney

Injury News: Rob Slevin, Gearóid Morrissey, Steven Beattie, Jonas Häkkinen

Last game: Galway United 2-3 City

Last meeting: City 1-2 St. Pat’s

League Form (League, most recent game first): D W W D D