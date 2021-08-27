Who will replace Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil?

27 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

You cannot run a country based on opinion polls or bookmakers odds, but they are useful as some measure of public sentiment

Jim O’Callaghan has been the favourite to replace Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil since the betting opened, but support is starting to ease off with other members of the party closing the gap.

The Dublin Bay South TD was backed into an all-time low of 6/5 from 11/8 to replace Micheál Martin before a damaging by-election defeat for the party in his constituency, but BoyleSports have since pushed him out to 2/1, the biggest price he has been in over a year.

The odds on other potential future leaders within the party meanwhile are beginning to shorten with Barry Cowen one of the notable movers having shortened into 6/1 from 25/1.

Some other members of the party seeing support are Cork South Central TD (the same constituency as Micheál Martin) Michael McGrath, who is now into 3/1 from 4/1, and James Lawless who has been backed into 5/1 from 6/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said:

“Irish punters are already putting money down on potential successors to Micheál Martin, but our long-time frontrunner Jim O’Callaghan is beginning to lose support. His odds were as short as 6/5, but he has drifted out to 2/1 as support starts to gather behind contenders like Barry Cowen, who has gradually been backed into 6/1 from a high of 25/1.”

Bookies Odds – Next Fianna Fáil Leader ~ Next Fianna Fáil Leader

2 Jim O’Callaghan

3 (Cork South Central’s) Michael McGrath

5 James Lawless

6 Barry Cowen

9 Niall Collins

9 Thomas Byrne

12 Darragh O’Brien

14 Paul McAuliffe

16 Jack Chambers

20 Norma Foley

25 Robert Troy

25 John McGuinness

25 Dara Calleary

33 Conor McGregor

33 James Browne

40 Anne Rabbitte

50 Seán Ó Fearghail

50 Éamon Ó’Cuív

50 Mary Butler

80 Stephen Donnelly

100 Willie O’Dea