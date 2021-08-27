Who will replace Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil?

27 August 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
You cannot run a country based on opinion polls or bookmakers odds, but they are useful as some measure of public sentiment
Jim O’Callaghan has been the favourite to replace Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil since the betting opened, but support is starting to ease off with other members of the party closing the gap.
The Dublin Bay South TD was backed into an all-time low of 6/5 from 11/8 to replace Micheál Martin before a damaging by-election defeat for the party in his constituency, but BoyleSports have since pushed him out to 2/1, the biggest price he has been in over a year.
The odds on other potential future leaders within the party meanwhile are beginning to shorten with Barry Cowen one of the notable movers having shortened into 6/1 from 25/1.
Some other members of the party seeing support are Cork South Central TD (the same constituency as Micheál Martin) Michael McGrath, who is now into 3/1 from 4/1, and James Lawless who has been backed into 5/1 from 6/1.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said:
“Irish punters are already putting money down on potential successors to Micheál Martin, but our long-time frontrunner Jim O’Callaghan is beginning to lose support. His odds were as short as 6/5, but he has drifted out to 2/1 as support starts to gather behind contenders like Barry Cowen, who has gradually been backed into 6/1 from a high of 25/1.”
2 Jim O’Callaghan
3 (Cork South Central’s) Michael McGrath
5 James Lawless
6 Barry Cowen
9 Niall Collins
9 Thomas Byrne
12 Darragh O’Brien
14 Paul McAuliffe
16 Jack Chambers
20 Norma Foley
25 Robert Troy
25 John McGuinness
25 Dara Calleary
33 Conor McGregor
33 James Browne
40 Anne Rabbitte
50 Seán Ó Fearghail
50 Éamon Ó’Cuív
50 Mary Butler
80 Stephen Donnelly
100 Willie O’Dea