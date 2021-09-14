Agreement on the final 200 metres of the Glanmire greenway

14 September 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork have welcomed agreement on the final 200m of the Glanmire greenway

A Monday’s night’s council meeting, Cork City Council agreed to route the greenway alongside Aldi in Riverstown, connecting it with the Hazelwood Road, avoiding other controversial proposals.

Speaking after the meeting, Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said it was a relief to agree a final route:

“This was a difficult section to reach agreement on. Three different routes have been examined in detail with residents over the last two years. Failure to agree a route would have risked a €20m investment in walking and cycling in Glanmire. The now agreed route will see Riverstown and Hazlewood linked by a cycleway through Dooley’s Lane and the Aldi link road.

“The primary aim for this route is to connect children to school by foot and by bike. Glanmire Community College, St Joseph’s NS and Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil will be directly connected directly by greenway. Coláiste an Phiarsaigh will be connected by improved footpaths to the greenway.

“The wider benefits for Glanmire will be a more accessible community by foot and by bike. An upside of this new route is that it will bring even more of Glanmire into the pedestrian and cycleway network than originally planned. It means shops and neighbours will be closer and safer to get to by people of all ages.

“The works are now set to begin at the start of 2022. The full route will travel from Brooklodge along Hazelwood, to Rivertown, alongside the park, to Glanmire Village and to Ballinglanna. It will connect with the cycleway under way in the county from Glanmire to Glounthaune and Little Island. Once that network is in place, connecting Glanmire directly to the city by safe segregated pedestrian and cycle lanes will be the next step to realise.”