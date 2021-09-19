15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Taoiseach visits ‘Templebreedy Save Our Steeple’ project in Crosshaven

19 September 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin T.D payed a visit to St Matthews Church, Templebreedy, Crosshaven, Co Cork – better known as Templebreedy Church – to meet the volunteers of the Save Our Steeple’ project.

The ‘Templebreedy Save Our Steeple’ project was set up by Volunteers after Ophelia in 2017 to consolidate what remained of the ruins of St. Matthews Church built in 1778, on a site that previously had been a monastery.

Volunteers fundraised to acquire a Heritage Report for approval from Cork County Council. Partial Government funding was secured the Minister for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, in July 2020.

In June 2021, the project team received a further €15,000 in Government Grant funding for ‘Archaeological & Architectural Assessment” to inform a practical management plan for the graveyard.

The small ornate grave of two and a half-year-old Maria Kate Russel who died in 1872. The grave was discovered during restoration work in Templebreedy Graveyard. The grave was completely covered by overgrowth for years.
A famine mass grave was also discovered during restoration work by volunteers.
PIC Darragh Kane

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin T.D at the site of a famine mass grave that was discovered during restoration work carried out by the volunteer group Save Our Steeple. Locals have estimated that between three to ten thousand bodies may have been buried.
PIC Darragh Kane

No those aren’t Social Democrats canvassers (Purple is their Colour) they are instead volunteers who are restoring the graveyard to its former glory. Pictures is An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin T.D with Save Our Steeple Volunteer Jason Byrne and Marion O’Riordan walking through the ongoing restoration of Templebreedy Graveyard. A famine mass grave was one of the many historical discoveries found during restoration work by the volunteers
PIC Darragh Kane

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath TD, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin T.D and Mayor fo Cork County Cllr Gillian Coughlan with Save Our Steeple Volunteer Jason Byrne examining the small ornate grave of two and a half-year-old Maria Kate Russel who died in 1872. The grave was discovered during restoration work in Templebreedy Graveyard. A famine mass grave was also discovered during restoration work by volunteers.
PIC Darragh Kane

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath TD, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin T.D and Mayor fo Cork County Cllr Gillian Coughlan and Cllr Audrey Buckley with Save Our Steeple Volunteers examining unusual stone covered graves that were discovered during restoration work by volunteers. A famine mass grave was also discovered during the restoration work.
PIC Darragh Kane

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin T.D with Save Our Steeple Volunteer Jason Byrne examining graves that were discovered during restoration work at Templebreedy Graveyard. Graves with nothing but ornate porcelain flowers from the victorian era can have been discovered. These graves were hidden in overgrowth for years. A famine mass grave was also discovered during restoration work by the volunteers.
PIC Darragh Kane

