Taoiseach visits ‘Templebreedy Save Our Steeple’ project in Crosshaven

19 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin T.D payed a visit to St Matthews Church, Templebreedy, Crosshaven, Co Cork – better known as Templebreedy Church – to meet the volunteers of the Save Our Steeple’ project.

The ‘Templebreedy Save Our Steeple’ project was set up by Volunteers after Ophelia in 2017 to consolidate what remained of the ruins of St. Matthews Church built in 1778, on a site that previously had been a monastery.

Volunteers fundraised to acquire a Heritage Report for approval from Cork County Council. Partial Government funding was secured the Minister for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, in July 2020.

In June 2021, the project team received a further €15,000 in Government Grant funding for ‘Archaeological & Architectural Assessment” to inform a practical management plan for the graveyard.