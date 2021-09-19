WATCH VIDEO: “A public conversation on community policing focusing on Mayfield and The Glen” #Cork

19 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Last week – on Wednesday 15 September from 14:30 to 16:00 – the Policing Authority held an online public event titled ‘What does effective community policing look like? A public conversation on community policing focusing on Mayfield and The Glen, Cork’.

This public conversation featured a panel discussing the topic of what effective community policing looks like, followed by Q&A with a small invited audience who live and work in the area.

What is the Policing Authority?

In the News we often hear of ‘The Policing Authority’, ‘The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC)’, and ‘Garda Inspectorate’. Each is separate.

The above video is from the Policing Authority only. It was established in 2016 to oversee the performance of the Garda Síochána in relation to policing services in Ireland.

Its functions include