€9,900 EuroMillions Win For Cork Punter From Tiny €0.30 Stake

19 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Accumulator Returns Huge Dividends

A punter in County Cork pulled off a staggering coup on the Lotto this weekend and only needed a tiny investment to do it.

The anonymous winner struck the small bet in their local BoyleSports shop, investing just €0.30 in their lucky numbers. However, they were aiming high by taking on odds of 33,000/1 for four numbers in the main EuroMillions draw on Friday evening.

The odds started to crumble when the draw got underway and they had been smashed completely by the time numbers 5, 7, 8 and 10 all rolled out.

The run of good fortune allowed the lucky winner to exchange their betslip for a mega total of €9,900.30.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: