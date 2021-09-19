CORK CRIME: €129,700 of Cocaine, Cannabis, and Cash Seized in Knocknaheeney

19 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The man arrested in connection with the seizure of €129,700 of cocaine, cannabis and cash in Knocknaheeney on the 17 September 2021, has been charged. He is scheduled to appear before Cork District Court tomorrow morning, 20 September 2021.

Gardaí attached to the Gurranabraher Drugs Unit, Serious Crime Unit and the Garda Dog Unit carried out their search under warrant of the premises pursuant to Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

During the search €111,700 of cocaine and €18,000 of cannabis resin (pending analysis) was recovered alongside €1,200 in cash also seized.

A man aged in his 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.