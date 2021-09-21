Lord Mayor visits Anglesea Street Garda Station #CorkCity

21 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

One of the staples of the Lord Mayor’s calendar is making official visits to various Cork City buildings. The most famous of these is the series of school visits. Now that life is resuming after various COVID lockdowns the Lord Mayor is resuming his schedule. Today the current Lord Mayor – Cllr Colm Kelleher – visited Anglesea Street Garda Station, which is on the same block as City Hall. He was accompanied by the Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty.