27 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

On Saturday 25 September 2021 Roman Catholic Bishop Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork & Ross, ordained Reverend Ronan Sheehan to the diaconate. The ordination took place in the Cathedral of Saint Mary & Saint Anne, Cork City. Deacon Sheehan is a seminarian of the Diocese of Cork & Ross and a graduate of Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth. Please find attached a photograph for publication from the ordination ceremony.