EAST CORK BUSINESS: “Liana” is a new beauty salon in Youghal

18 October 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

East Cork Business News

A new salon is open in Youghal “Liana”, wearing the name of the owner. Liana provides beauty services from lash extension, and brows to medical aesthetics which include Botox, dermal fillers, medical peeling and facial.

Liana Baba the owner of the salon “LIana” is a registered general nurse for 14 years and has worked in Ireland for the last 7 years, and now she has decided to collaborate with other colleagues doctors and open the only medical aesthetic centre in Youghal.

Liana also has wide experience with lash extensions and has won first place in the world at an international competition run by the Artistic Fur in 2020. Liana provides training in lash extensions which are available in her Salon.

Liana is open for appointments between Tuesday and Saturday and can be contacted at 089 2108349 or shadoweyelashes@gmail.com.