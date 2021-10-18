15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
EAST CORK BUSINESS: “Liana” is a new beauty salon in Youghal

18 October 2021
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

East Cork Business News

A new salon is open in Youghal “Liana”, wearing the name of the owner. Liana provides beauty services from lash extension, and brows to medical aesthetics which include Botox, dermal fillers, medical peeling and facial.

Liana Baba the owner of the salon “LIana” is a registered general nurse for 14 years and has worked in Ireland for the last 7 years, and now she has decided to collaborate with other colleagues doctors and open the only medical aesthetic centre in Youghal.

Liana also has wide experience with lash extensions and has won first place in the world at an international competition run by the Artistic Fur in 2020. Liana provides training in lash extensions which are available in her Salon.

Liana is open for appointments between Tuesday and Saturday and can be contacted at 089 2108349 or shadoweyelashes@gmail.com.

Justyna Marcak and Sophie Lawlor, Staff Members, celebrating with Liana Baba at the opening of Liana in the town of Youghal.
Picture: John Hennessy

Justyna Marcak, Staff Member, Liana Baba, Proprietor, Sophie Lawlor, Staff Member, and Aoife Durity, Ms Diva Lashes, with Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, East Cork Municipal District, cutting the ribbon at the opening of Liana in the town of Youghal.
Picture: John Hennessy

Justyna Marcak, Staff Member, Liana Baba, Proprietor, and Sophie Lawlor, Staff Member, celebrating the opening of Liana in the town of Youghal.
Picture: John Hennessy

REPRO FREE 15/10/2021;
Liana Baba, Proprietor, at the opening of her new business, Liana, in the town of Youghal.
Picture: John Hennessy

