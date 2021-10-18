Possible water network outage in #CorkCity as Irish Water strengthen and improve water network at Langford Row

18 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, wishes to advise customers of water main improvement works at Langford Row, Cork city that may cause disruption to the water supply to homes and businesses in the area from 7pm until 11pm on Tuesday, 19 October.

Areas possibly affected:

Summerhill, Quaker Road, Windmill Road, Langford Row, Parkowen, Southern Road, Tonyville, South City Link Road, Capwell Business Depot, Capwell Road, Capwell Avenue, South Douglas Road and surrounding areas in Cork City.

Speaking ahead of the improvement works, Irish Water’s Steven Blennerhassett, said: “During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works; water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.”

“Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.”

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next 4 years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.