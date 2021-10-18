LEO Cork City Retail Reboot Support Programme web workshop to take place 20 October

18 October 2021

By Tom Collins

Cork City Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) is running a short programme for owners/managers of small/micro-retail and consumer-facing businesses (up to 10 employees) in Cork City providing expert advice and strategic focus on Wednesday 20th October, from 08:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by onsite visit and assessment.

The programme involves a short three-hour online workshop that will explore the latest retail and food service trends, and will help owners/managers identify new business opportunity areas. Each participating business will also receive a site visit from James Burke, who will undertake a thorough business assessment designed to flush out opportunities for 2022 and beyond.

Cork City retailers have had a challenging 24 months with some businesses having to reinvent their model completely. In the midst of all the challenges, retail opportunities have also surfaced with new online routes to market and alternative consumer shopping models being explored. This programme will help owners/managers to stand back and take a strategic look at their business.

Paul McGuirk, Head of Enterprise said: “We are delighted to have James Burke, who is one of Ireland’s leading food and retail business advisors, to help these businesses to look at new ways to improve their sales growth and profitability.”

The programme is open to traditional retailers/retailers with an online presence, cafés, eateries, beauticians, gyms hairdressers, barbers, opticians etc.

Places on the programme can be booked on www.localenterprise.ie/corkcity