‘Casey the Bedtime Bear’ returns to Caseys Furniture Cork

23 October 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Casey’s Furniture celebrates 100 years in business by bringing back nostalgic Casey’s Teddy Bear with 100% of proceeds going to children’s charities

Casey’s Furniture, one of Ireland’s oldest and largest retailers, is currently marking 100 years in business and to celebrate they have launched a charity teddy bear.

Based on the original Casey’s Bedtime bear from 25 years ago, which still features in their traditional and much-loved Christmas window displays every year, the new 2021 Bear has been reimagined by the Casey’s team into a cute and cuddly companion bursting with loving charm.

The super-soft high quality teddy bear will retail for €20 and is dressed in adorable vintage blue and white striped pyjamas, ready for a great night’s sleep in a comfy bed, cuddles on the couch, or a teddy bear picnic on a sumptuous rug – all of which of course can be found at Casey’s.

The best news is that 100% of proceeds made from the sale of the bear will be donated to local children’s hospital wards in Cork University Hospital (CUH) and University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where the legendary furniture retailer has stores.

Customers who are kind enough to take the charity teddy home with them will therefore not only get a snuggly new friend but could also help make a big difference.

Monies raised will support the invaluable services and facilities of CUH Children’s Services and will be used to purchase material and equipment for children in the care of the paediatric unit at UHL in association with their charity Children’s Ark.

Commenting on Casey the Bear’s cheerful and nostalgic return David Casey from Casey’s Furniture, who came up with the concept says. “The idea for the charity fundraiser came about when we were looking back over our 100-year history, reminiscing about milestones and talking about fond memories we as a family business hold. One of the stand-out moments was the love the public had for our Casey’s bear. We decided it would be a nice time to bring back the iconic Casey’s bear 25 years on to thank our loyal customers for their ongoing support and to give back to the community locally. A lot has happened in the 25 years since the first Casey’s teddy bear including the launch of our second flagship store in Raheen Co. Limerick. We are thrilled with how passionate all our team are about this initiative and are hopeful that people will buy a bear when popping into the store or online. I’m sure that Casey Bear will make a treasured member of the family or a special Christmas gift.”

From small beginnings, John Casey established the business in Cork in 1921, supplying furniture to residents after the burning of Cork, which decimated a large part of the city in 1920. It expanded into Limerick in 2005. Now under the leadership of grandsons Peter and David Casey, the business delivers to homes throughout Ireland and is widely recognised for providing superb quality and stylish home furnishings as well as an exceptional service to customers. As part of their celebrations, Casey’s have also launched an exclusive 100-year range and their Centenary Event is now on.

Casey Teddy Bear can be purchased at their multi-award-winning stores – the original historic store in Cork on Oliver Plunkett Street or their purpose-built showroom in Raheen in Limerick or online at www.caseys.ie/casey-the-charity-bear (€6 additional delivery fee for online orders via An Post).