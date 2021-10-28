Tickets go on sale for Simply Red at Live At The Marquee, Cork

28 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

What: SIMPLY RED

Where: Live At The Marquee

When: 1 June 2022

Tickets: on sale Thursday 28 October at 9am at https://www.ticketmaster.ie/live-at-the-marquee-tickets-cork/venue/197770

SIMPLY RED, hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the UK, have confirmed a return to Ireland to play 2 Summer Shows at Cork Live At The Marquee on 1 June and Live at Botanic Gardens in Belfast on 2 June 2022. Tickets go on sale Thursday 28 October at 9am.

For 2022, the Band will be firing on all cylinders delivering their all-time classic hits from a stellar career, such as ‘Stars’, ‘Holding Back The Years’, ‘Fairground’ and ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’, as well as some raw and soulful new grooves.

Mick Hucknall can’t wait to get back onstage. “I’ve spent most of my life going out and singing for people, so it feels strange not to have that.” he said. “I miss being able to express myself. It’s going to be wonderfully inspiring when people can go and see bands again. I can’t wait.”

Simply Red have just released ‘Simply Red Remixed Vol. 1 (1985-2000)’ which features remixed versions of your favourite Simply Red tracks available at https://rhino.lnk.to/SRRemixed