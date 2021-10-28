EAST CORK NEWS: Cobh SuperValu now has in-house craft butchers, fishmongers, and bakery

28 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A significant investment of €2.5 million in the East Cork business

Garvey’s in Cobh, East Cork employs more than 70 people and is set to offer an extended range of top-quality produce across a new premium meat counter, fishmonger, and bakery. The store will also have an enhanced fresh food offering with a new focus on artisan and vegan departments including a Happy Pear vegan section alongside a new deli and cheese counter.

The Garvey’s team have gone to extensive lengths to be as environmentally conscious as possible with the new store’s innovative design which comes equipped with 562 solar panels installed as part of the store renovation and will produce enough renewable electricity to power over 40 homes a year. Eco-friendly LED lighting will also feature throughout alongside closed refrigeration units which will lead to a 40% reduction in energy consumption across the premise.

Commenting on the launch of the new store, Garvey Group, Jim Garvey, said:

“We are delighted to be opening our new look store after significant investment and much hard work from the team. The new state-of-the-art store will offer our customers premium produce from our new craft butchers, fishmongers and fresh food departments alongside our new vegan offering from the Happy Pear. We believe in making communities better by caring for our environment, so we are particularly proud of all the eco-friendly technologies throughout the new store. As a community retailer, and we take great pride in making a lasting positive impact.”

Also commenting on the launch, Store Manager John Paul Curtin added:

“We are incredibly grateful to all of our loyal customers who continue to support us in the local community, and we are really looking forward to sharing our new look store. Our amazing team will be on hand to welcome you back and share some amazing launch offers. We can’t wait to bring our new offering of premium meat, fish and fresh food departments too the people of Cobh.”

In addition to the goods already available, the new store will place a strong emphasis on fresh produce from local suppliers with 75% of goods being sourced in Ireland. Shoppers can look forward to seeing local brands including Hasset’s Bakery, O’Flynn’s Sausages, Hanley’s Pudding, Glorious Sushi, Little Thai Kitchen, Mr Bells Spices, Field Fresh Potatoes, Slaney Farm and Athula Fusion Foods. Customers will also have an extensive choice of plant-based meal solutions with the Happy Pear Range being stocked in-store.