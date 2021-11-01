Singer songwriter Lewis Barfoot will perform in Cobh #EastCork & Schull, Skibbereen #WestCork

1 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Glenaphuca UK & Ireland Tour November/December 2021

Singer songwriter and Alt Folk artist Lewis Barfoot has announced her headline Irish and UK tour to celebrate the release of her debut album Glenaphuca released on November 19th. The tour will include dates in Cork, London, Brighton, Frome and Stroud. With a scattering of intimate house concerts along the way. Featuring popular singles White Dress, Sweet Dreams, Fisherman as heard on RTE Radio 1, Raidió na Gaeltachta, and across BBC Radio.

Glenaphuca is a folk prayer to the ancestors, an album full of evocative, autobiographical original compositions and reinventions of traditional songs from Ireland and the UK. Poignant and profound, melancholic and beautiful, Lewis muses upon life, death, loss and the silenced feminine voice with the deepest grace. In White Dress, an elegiac lament for Lewis’s mother, she ponders life after death, with The Fox and Twa Corbies she honours the natural cycles of death in nature and in Sweet Dreams she celebrates a life that has passed.

In support of the tour, Lewis will release a brand new single Tabhair Dom Do Lámh on 22nd October 2021. Tabhair Dom Do Lámh is based on a traditional air originally written by the Derry harpist Ruaidri Dáll Ó Catháin around 1603.

Lewis is a timeless and gifted storyteller who captivates listeners with her fearless lyrics and gorgeous otherworldly voice. Frequently compared to the likes of Kate Rusby, Sandy Denny, Maíre Brennan, a young Joni Mitchell and Julie Fowlis.

Glenaphuca was produced by Lewis at Soup Studios, London and mastered by Pete Maher. Having previously performed in Irish folk ensemble Rún, Lewis has since cut her teeth as a solo artist on the London folk circuit, appearing regularly for institutions such as Nest Collective before moving back to her maternal home of Ireland.

The tour is supported by Culture Ireland.

Lewis Barfoot UK & Ireland tour 2021