Michael Collins Family will present his diaries to the Irish State in #WestCork

8 November 2021, Monday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Descendants/family of Michael Collins have today presented the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD with pocket diaries that belonged to Michael Collins. Collins was one of Ireland’s leading historical figures between the years 1918 and 1922. The diaries are of particular historical significance as they provide additional information relating to a key period in Collins’ life and that of the nation.

The Taoiseach was accompanied by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney TD and the Minister for State at the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan TD,