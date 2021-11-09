SOCCER: David Harrington & Gordon Walker continue with Cork City FC for 2022

9 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

“Cork City FC are delighted to announce that David Harrington and Gordon Walker have signed back with the club for the 2022 season.”

Goalkeeper Harrington told CorkCityFC.ie that breaking into the team towards the end of the season was the fulfilment of a long-held ambition, saying: “It was great to get in for the four games I played; I was loving it and I didn’t really want the season to end, to be honest. I think I took my chance when it came, but it is all about next year now. The aim for me has to be to build on that and keep improving.”

“Nults and Hunty have been great for me in training. Every single day, even small things, like the way I move my feet, they pick me up on it and it is so beneficial to my game. I really appreciate the help they have given me.”

“Every player who comes into the academy, that’s the aim, to play first team football. I’ve been a fan of the club my whole life, I was in the Shed when I was younger and, when I walked out against Wexford at home, and the whole crowd was singing, I was in the goal singing along with them! It’s some buzz, it’s such a great feeling to play in front of them when you were a fan yourself, it’s unreal.”

Walker signed for the club having most recently played for UCC in the Munster Senior League and, like Harrington, he explained how special it was to play at Turner’s Cross in front of the City fans: “I’m really happy to have signed back for another year. As a kid, I was in the Shed myself, so going out and experiencing it was something else. The minute I had a chat with Colin about next season, it didn’t really take long for me to decide. I am looking forward to next season now and seeing everyone back at The Cross for the start of the season; hopefully we will have a big promotion push next year.”

“As a kid going to the Shed, and I still see my brother in there now at every game, it is something special. Every kid dreams of playing for the big clubs but, for me, it was always a dream to play for Cork City.”

City boss Colin Healy gave his thoughts on the two players signing back, saying” “Harry has done very well since he came into the team. He has played four games and been very impressive. He is another talented young player who has come through our academy and we are very pleased with him. I am delighted that he has signed back again and hope he has a big year next year.”

“Gordon signed as an amateur at the start of the year and he has proven himself. He went on to have a fantastic season and we are delighted that he is signing back, on a professional contract this time. He obviously played here at underage level, went away and played for other teams and in the Munster Senior league, but he’s backed himself to come back in and it is great to see how well he has done.”