@DubrayBooks will open new bookshop on Patrick Street, Cork City Centre this weekend #Dubray

12 November 2021
By Mary Bermingham
After so many stores closing in the City Centre during the COVID crisis – including Debenhams, Clarks Shoes etc – it is seen as a signal of retail confidence that Dubray Books are opening on the main street of Ireland’s 2nd City, Cork

Dubray Books began as a single shop in 1973, founded by Helen Clear in the seaside town of Bray in Co. Wicklow. Helen’s daughter Gemma and her husband Kevin took over the business in 1988, growing the group to an eight store estate with shops in Grafton St, Rathmines, Stillorgan, Galway, Blackrock, Dun Laoghaire and Liffey Valley, and now; Cork City Centre on Saturday 13 November. This is Dubray’s first time in Cork and the new shop is located on 83-85 Patrick’s Street, at the corner of Careys Lane.

Eoin and April O’Carroll from Ballincollig explore Dubray’s new bookshop which is located over two floors in a beautiful historic building on Patrick’s Street in Cork. Opens this Saturday, November 13th
Eric Mitchell, Waterfall and James O’Carroll from Ballincollig exploring Dubray’s new bookshop which is located over two floors in a beautiful historic building on Patrick’s Street in Cork. This is Dubray’s first time in Cork and the new shop is located on 83-85 Patrick’s Street at the corner of Careys Lane. Opens this Saturday November 13th
Eric and Leonie Mitchell from Waterfall with Eoin, James and April O’Carroll, Ballincollig exploring Dubray’s new bookshop which is located over two floors in a beautiful historic building on Patrick’s Street in Cork. This is Dubray’s first time in Cork and the new shop is located on 83-85 Patrick’s Street at the corner of Careys Lane. Opens this Saturday, November 13th
Leonie Mitchell from Waterfall and April O’Carroll, Ballincollig meet their baking hero Rachel Allen in the new Dubray bookshop which is located over two floors in a beautiful historic building on Patrick’s Street in Cork. This is Dubray’s first time in Cork and the new shop is located on 83-85 Patrick’s Street at the corner of Careys Lane. Opens this Saturday November 13th
Leonie Mitchell from Waterfall and April O’Carroll, Ballincollig meet their baking hero Rachel Allen in the new Dubray bookshop which is located over two floors in a beautiful historic building on Patrick’s Street in Cork.
