@DubrayBooks will open new bookshop on Patrick Street, Cork City Centre this weekend #Dubray

12 November 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

After so many stores closing in the City Centre during the COVID crisis – including Debenhams, Clarks Shoes etc – it is seen as a signal of retail confidence that Dubray Books are opening on the main street of Ireland’s 2nd City, Cork

Dubray Books began as a single shop in 1973, founded by Helen Clear in the seaside town of Bray in Co. Wicklow. Helen’s daughter Gemma and her husband Kevin took over the business in 1988, growing the group to an eight store estate with shops in Grafton St, Rathmines, Stillorgan, Galway, Blackrock, Dun Laoghaire and Liffey Valley, and now; Cork City Centre on Saturday 13 November. This is Dubray’s first time in Cork and the new shop is located on 83-85 Patrick’s Street, at the corner of Careys Lane.