THINGS TO DO IN EAST CORK: Ballymaloe Craft Fair @TheGrainStore

12 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

This year’s event will see 250 stall holders in total across two consecutive weekends in November

Final preparations are underway for the anticipated return of the much-loved Ballymaloe Craft Fair.

For the first time ever, this year’s Ballymaloe Craft Fair will take place across two consecutive weekends in November. Previously high numbers in attendance in pre-COVID-19 times led the team at Ballymaloe to adjust this year’s event, spreading it across two weekends; Friday 19th to Sunday 21st November and Friday 26th to Sunday 28th November allowing shoppers to peruse the wonderful variety of stalls in as safe and comfortable a setting as possible.

The 2021 Craft Fair will see the fabulous Ballymaloe Grainstore transform into a magical market, with over 150 different stalls each weekend showcasing and selling artisan products from Ireland’s finest food producers, artists, designers and craft brewers and distillers. The event, which is suitable for the whole family, will be open from 5-9pm each Friday evening, while there will be ample opportunity to browse and buy on Saturdays and Sundays, with the Craft Fair open from 10am to 5pm.

Locally sourced items that are Irish made, many of which are sustainable, will be on display available for purchase across the two weekends.

Commenting on the return of Ballymaloe Craft Fair was Bree Allen of Ballymaloe Grainstore, who said: “We cannot wait to welcome everyone to this year’s Ballymaloe Craft Fair as we’ve recently confirmed there will be over 150 different stall holders across the two weekends. We will have a diverse selection of art, glassware, sculptures, leather goods, woodwork, jewellery as well as artisan food, Ballymaloe accompaniments and last but certainly not least, a stunning collection of Christmas decorations. We’re also very proud to be supporting the wonderful work of St Vincent de Paul South West Region as Craft Fair attendees will be able to purchase a €5 raffle ticket for their annual Car Draw Fundraiser”.

As the festive season is fast approaching, the Craft Fair will see a very special guest in attendance across the two weekends; Mrs. Claus (Alice Barry from Noggin Theatre) will be in situ and will be asking the boys and girls at the Craft Fair to help her think of an appropriate name for a brand-new reindeer recruit for Santa! Tickets (€5) will be available to purchases at the entrance to the fair on the weekends and children will be given a packet of homemade biscuits.

Recognising the continuous but rewarding work of St Vincent de Paul, Craft Fair organisers wanted to help raise funds for the charity and so decided to partner up for their annual Christmas appeal. Those that are browsing the stalls in search for the perfect Christmas gift will also be able to support St Vincent de Paul if they so wish. Attendees of the first weekend, Friday 19th to Sunday 21st November, will be offered a return ticket at a discounted rate of €5 for the second weekend Friday 26th to Sunday 28th November, should they wish to return and experience the delights of the Craft Fair all over again, but with a completely different selection of stalls to choose from!

The Ballymaloe Craft Fair takes place in indoor, undercover and outdoor areas, making it a perfect day out for all the family. Free parking is available on site, while admission costs just €6, with free entry available to children under 12. With live craft demonstrations, children’s activities, countless stalls, hot food, mulled wine Ballymaloe cider, and live music, this is an event not to be missed.

In line with Government guidelines and restrictions on events, every guest attending the Craft Fair will need to present proof of covid vaccine or immunity (through having had covid 19 in the last 6 months) or a valid certificate showing they are covid free.

To find out more about Ballymaloe Craft Fair, visit www.ballymaloefestivals.ie or call 021 4757200. To enquire about room rates and reservations at Ballymaloe House, visit www.ballymaloe.ie. Follow the conversation on Facebook @thegrainstore, Instagram @ballymaloe_grainstore, Twitter @thegrainstore.