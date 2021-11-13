Organisers of €100 a ticket win-a-house raffle delay date of draw by two months #WinAGaff

13 November 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

We reported back in July 2021 (click for article) that three GAA Clubs – Douglas GAA, St James’ GAA, and Fermoy GAA – had clubbed together (pun intended) to fundraise to develop facilities for all age levels.

Some examples of where these much-needed funds will go include:

-A half-size all-weather pitch.

-Dressing rooms and viewing and players areas

-A walkway to make a safe area for the community to exercise and congregate.

The mechanism for the fundraiser is now a tried and tested approach of selling 10,000 €100 raffle tickets, where the grand prize is a new Semi-Detached house. This particular house will be in The Miles Housing Estate, Clonakilty, West Cork.

WinAGaff.ie originally stated “The lucky winner will be drawn in a grand prize raffle on Saturday, November 6th” 2021, however in an update email sent to purchasers on 31 October 2021 stated, “After much thought and discussion, Douglas, Fermoy and St. James’ GAA clubs have decided to extend the #WinAGaff competition to January 9th, 2022“. The email reassured raffle ticket holders that “…the competition is capped at 10,000 ticket sales and this has not changed”. It continued “Our goal right now is the same as it was when we started out; to raise money to build a better future for our youth and all club members. While we have reached our goal to cover the cost of the competition, we are yet to reach our final financial aim and that is now our priority.”

After ticket sales close on 9 January 2022 there will be a short gap of time – which is usual – and the actual raffle will take place on 15 January 2022. One lucky person will become the owner of a brand new house, plus two more individuals will win a car, and €5,000 in cash.

Best wishes to all those involved. Tickets can still be bought at WinAGaff.ie