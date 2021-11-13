SOCCER – Ronan Hurley & Cian Bargary re-sign with Cork City FC

13 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to confirm that Ronan Hurley and Cian Bargary

have signed new contracts with the club for the 2022 season

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, Bargary said: “I am absolutely delighted to sign again. Last year was a good stepping stone towards what the club wants to do, so I am happy to commit for another year.”

“I think everyone has improved a lot since we played together at underage level and it is nice to see them all getting game time and doing well for themselves. It is good to see what Colin is doing for the club and we are all working together to try and get the club back to where it should be.”

“You could see that, when the fans came back in, our performances improved by 10 or 20% which was a real positive for us, because we needed a boost. It really helped us and you could see we were a lot better towards the end of the season, so hopefully we can carry that into next year. I want to help the team as much as I can; I want to get a lot more goals and assists than I did this year.”

Ronan Hurley was a regular in the side, playing 22 league games last year, and he echoed Bargary’s positive outlook about the 2022 campaign: “I am buzzing to sign back. Obviously, last year didn’t go the way we wanted but, if you look at the second half of the season, there was good progression there.

Getting the fans back into Turner’s Cross was a big positive, it just showed the difference that they make to us. The better we play, the more people will turn out and support us, so it is up to us how packed we want Turner’s Cross to be!”

“Colin knows what I am good at and what I am not so good at. I think we all know what Colin wants from us and how he wants us to play, so I think that can only be a plus.”

City boss Colin Healy welcome news of the pair re-signing, saying: “ I am very pleased that Cian and Ronan have signed back for next year. They were both regulars in the team last season and I think both of them got better as the season went on. We are all focussed on having a good season next year, and I think that both of them will have a part to play if we are to do that.”