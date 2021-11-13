Cobh in #EastCork is “Ireland’s Tidiest LARGE Town”

13 November 2021
By Elaine Murphy
The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, yesterday announced Ennis, Co. Clare as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2021.
The announcement was made at a scaled-back event held in the RDS today with a small number of representatives present from this year’s entries to the Competition.
The event was streamed live to thousands of TidyTowns volunteers around the country who were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winners.
The SuperValu TidyTowns competition has been in existence since 1958 and Ennis, was judged to be the best from a number of 847 entries to the competition this year.
Meanwhile, of Cork interest, another of the other big winners was
· Cobh, Co Cork awarded Ireland’s Tidiest LARGE Town.
Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Gillian Coughlan congratulates Cobh
“I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Cobh Tidy Towns for their outstanding performance in this year’s Tidy Towns Competition. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of this community group, Cobh has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town 2021, with an outstanding score of 353 points.
They have also been selected as the Overall Award Winner for the Covid 19 Community Award and secured a Young Persons in TidyTowns Award for the South West and Mid West Region.
The Judges of this year’s competition praised how the groups’ volunteers enhanced the natural and historical features of the town through painting, decoration and maintenance. They acknowledged how by availing of Cork County Council’s streetscape painting scheme businesses and homes contributed to the bright colourful facades in the town and commented on the success of outdoor dining during their visit.
I echo the judge’s enthusiasm for the proposed Public Realm Enhancements in Cobh, which will see more pedestrian friendly and outdoor dining spaces for this very special harbour town. The results of this competition a clear sign of the level of commitment the people of Cobh have for their town and fills me with optimism for its future. Cobh as a town and as a community is riding high.”