Cobh in #EastCork is “Ireland’s Tidiest LARGE Town”

13 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, yesterday announced Ennis, Co. Clare as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2021.

The announcement was made at a scaled-back event held in the RDS today with a small number of representatives present from this year’s entries to the Competition.

The event was streamed live to thousands of TidyTowns volunteers around the country who were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winners.

The SuperValu TidyTowns competition has been in existence since 1958 and Ennis, was judged to be the best from a number of 847 entries to the competition this year.

Meanwhile, of Cork interest, another of the other big winners was

· Cobh, Co Cork awarded Ireland’s Tidiest LARGE Town.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Gillian Coughlan congratulates Cobh