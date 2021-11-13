SOCCER: Cork City FC open Corporate Hospitality Room showcasing memorabilia at Turners Cross stadium

13 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC and EZ Living Interiors’ launched their brand new EZ Living Suite in Turners Cross stadium against Galway United on the last game of the 2021 season.

Taking inspiration from the pitch and Cork City FC’s tagline, ‘Your City, Your Club’, EZ Living Interiors designed a brand-new corporate hospitality room showcasing memorabilia from some of the club’s most cherished moments, and finished with some of EZ Living’s most stylish interiors. This restyle has definitely hit the back of the net!

Speaking at the opening on Friday night, Commercial Manager, Paul Deasy had the following to say: “I feel it has been long overdue for the club that they have a place to bring cherished partners, associates and fans to showcase some of its most memorable moments and enjoy top class hospitality. We cannot thank everyone at EZ Living enough for making this possible, a wonderful family-owned business who have Cork City FC very close to their hearts.”

Also speaking at the launch was James White, Director of EZ Living Interiors: “Our family have been long-term supporters of Cork City and we are delighted to be able to give back in such a tangible manner. We hope the room goes onto be a hub where all who are passionate followers of this great club go to share their fondest memories and create many more.”

This new suite will be warmed up and ready to kick-off for corporate hospitality for the upcoming 2022 season. For packages and more information please go to CCFC.ie/ezliving. For any queries, please email commercial@corkcityfc.ie