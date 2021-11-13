Well known building demolished in Carrigaline

13 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Building Demolished The two-storey unoccupied building on Church Hill, Carrigaline where the O’Neill family lived, many years ago has been demolished to make way for an entrance to a new housing development. The houses are currently being built on the old pitch and putt course.

Aifreann

After a break due to Covid-19 since March 2020 the monthly Aifreann as Gaeilge will commence on this Sunday November 14th in the Church of Our Lady And St John, Carrigaline. Bileoga Aifrinn will be available. Fáilte roimh chách.

Christmas Lights

The Carrigaline Christmas lights will be erected by Cork County Council again this year. The welcome news was announced on Monday by local Councillor Séamus Mc Grath.

Road Improvements

Contractors worked at night time last week to re-tarmac a stretch of road on the southern side of the Main Street in Carrigaline from the Corner House to the Bank Of Ireland. The surface of Church Road from the traffic lights to Wesley Estate has also been re-laid. The major road widening by the Ashgrove roundabout and the upgrading of the Ballinrea Road to a very high standard serving the new education complex is complete. The building of the Western Relief Road is progressing and expected to be complete within 12 months.

Country Markets

Still going strong after 45 years the Carrigaline Country Markets meet in the Band Hall every Friday morning from 8.30am to 10.30am. They will have the annual Christmas tastings on Friday November 26th showcasing their Christmas cakes, and puddings, mince pies, chocolate Yule logs, chocolate brownies, chocolate biscuit cake, etc.

They continue to supply locally produced fresh farm vegetables, hen and duck eggs, fresh home baked cakes, biscuits, scones and breads, gluten free baking, quiches, honey, jams, marmalades, and kindling etc.

Orders can be pre-booked the previous Wednesday or Thursday phone Kathleen Dempsey Chairperson 086 391 3234 or Eileen Kelly 087 694 2560.

Carrigaline Further Education and Training Centre

The Heron’s Wood Further Education and Training Centre is running a Mindfulness four week course beginning November 18th. Phone 086 8238 757 to register. There will be an internet and email course starting soon; phone the above number for information or to register.