15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

100th anniversary of the death of Tadhg Barry @CorkArchives

16 November 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher and Ann Doherty, Chief Executive of Cork City Council laying a wreath to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of Tadhg Barry at the Republican Plot at St Finbarr’s Cemetery.
PIC Darragh Kane

Tadhg Barry (1880 – 1921) is not as well known a name as other figures from the turbulent 1920’s. He served alongside Terence MacSwiney and Tomás MacCurtain and in the First Cork Brigade of the Irish Volunteers. He was a journalist, trade unionist and socialist, and a well-known character in Cork GAA circles.

He was only 41 years of age when he was shot dead by a British sentry at Ballykinlar internment cam, Co Down. That was on 15 November, 1921 during the final days of the Irish War of Independence.  In the month following a truce was declared, which culminated in the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty. Barry’s funeral drew an enormous crowd of 30,000, including Michael Collins.

This week, Tadhg Barry has been remembered in Cork City.

Grand Nephew of Cork Patriot Tadgh Barry Barry O’Shea laying a wreath to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of Tadhg Barry at the Republican Plot at St Finbarr’s Cemetery.
PIC Darragh Kane

Family of Cork Patriot Tadgh Barry Aidan Galvin, Brendan O’Shea, Barry O’Shea, Brenda Corcoran, Clare Smith and Tadhg Barry Galvin at a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of Tadhg Barry at the Republican Plot at St Finbarr’s Cemetery.
PIC Darragh Kane

Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher planted a tree at a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of Tadhg Barry at his school North Monastery.
PIC Darragh Kane

A plaque unveiling ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of Tadhg Barry at his house in Blarney St. Pictured are the Lord Mayor and Cork City Cllrs.
PIC Darragh Kane

A historical exhibition entitled ‘Tadhg Barry, Rebel & Revolutionary’ is now open Monday to Friday at the Cork City Archives at 32 Great William O’Brien St, Blackpool, Cork, T23 WP82.

AREA: CORK CITY, NEWS, POLITICS
Cork Greens welcome Local Area Committee Budgets in Cork City Budget
Previous Post
Cork children are waiting for wheelchairs – says TD
Next Post