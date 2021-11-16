100th anniversary of the death of Tadhg Barry @CorkArchives

16 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tadhg Barry (1880 – 1921) is not as well known a name as other figures from the turbulent 1920’s. He served alongside Terence MacSwiney and Tomás MacCurtain and in the First Cork Brigade of the Irish Volunteers. He was a journalist, trade unionist and socialist, and a well-known character in Cork GAA circles.

He was only 41 years of age when he was shot dead by a British sentry at Ballykinlar internment cam, Co Down. That was on 15 November, 1921 during the final days of the Irish War of Independence. In the month following a truce was declared, which culminated in the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty. Barry’s funeral drew an enormous crowd of 30,000, including Michael Collins.

This week, Tadhg Barry has been remembered in Cork City.