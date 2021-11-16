Cork Greens welcome Local Area Committee Budgets in Cork City Budget

16 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork City Council have welcomed provision for Local Area Committee budgets in the budget agreed for the city.

Last year, local ward budgets were funded through an unexpected funding by central government of lost rates revenue to the city. This year, they have been included in the provisions of the city budget funded through Local Property Tax.

Speaking after the budget meeting, Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said:

“Last year was the first time that councillors in the Cork had a direct say over how money is spent at ward level. In the North East ward, we prioritised traffic calming, footpath repair, bins and benches, and other practical local things. That’s now paying off for the people living here.

“We were very progressive and imaginative in our spending in the North East ward and all six ward councillor deserve credit for that. It meant a majority of all the traffic calming measures across the city this year were put in in the North East ward, at places in Ballyvolane, Mayfield, Montenotte and Glanmire. That’s a tangible benefit for people living here, who will be able to feel how their local taxes are being spent.

“Even before the new person has been hired, the new Biodiversity Officer for the city is already being assigned jobs here. Practical spending on benches and bin in the ward are happening because of these budgets. Continuing that now on a firmer footing though Local Property Tax means these benefits will continue again next year.”