Cork City Council to appoint a full-time Biodiversity Officer

16 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork City Council have welcomed provision for a full-time Biodiversity Officer in the budget agreed for the city.

Last year, the party secured a new Trees Officer, who began work earlier this year. The Biodiversity Officer will take position in 2022 and will be responsible for engaging staff and communities “on the ground” on biodiversity.

Speaking after the budget meeting, Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said:

“Like the Trees Officer this year, they won’t be employed from 1 January. It will take time to recruit but tasks are already being assigned to the person. They will be based in the Operations directorate and will be ‘wellies-on-the-ground’, engaging with staff and communities on biodiversity.

“There will be a central government scheme too for up to 10 biodiversity officers funded for local authorities nationally. Cork wants a second Biodiversity Officer, who will be policy based and working on issues like planning. We’re lobbying national government for Cork’s case to receive national funding for a second Biodiversity Officer. We’re arguing that we should be recognised for having already put our money where our mouth is and have the second officer funded nationally.”