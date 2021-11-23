Trigon Hotels celebrate 300 years of service

23 November 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Trigon Hotels celebrated almost 300 years of service among its team members recently. The “Long Service Awards” saw 25 members of the Trigon team receive accolades. The Awards are to recognise the dedication and contribution of team members and they are hosted annually.

The longest serving team members celebrated were Valerie Lynch and Aileen O’Donoghue at the Metropole Hotel with 30 years. Esther O’Neill and Niamh Harrington at the Metropole Hotel celebrated 25 years.

In total 25 Trigon team members received awards for 295 years of service across Trigon’s three hotels – The Metropole Hotel Cork, Cork International Hotel and Cork Airport Hotel.

Strategic HR Director with Trigon, Kathleen Linehan said: “This was a very special event for Trigon Hotels recognising our team members service milestones. After what has been a very difficult few years in the industry it was fantastic to celebrate some of our valuable team members. The positive culture in our workplace was very evident with some members celebrating up to 30 and 25 years of service. The mix of our values, traditions, leadership and attitudes are clearly key to creating this.

“Our employer brand is very important to us and has become a strategic imperative which goes beyond recruitment and incorporates visibility, affinity and growth as a few of the best ways to bring prospective candidates to the company and give something special to our current team members. Collaboration and team spirit are key to our hotel’s success and progression. Recognition and reward for team members’ contributions is very important to us and we were delighted to be able to acknowledge this at these awards and look forward to many more celebrations.”