€6.8m Inchigeelagh Sewerage Scheme project is underway

24 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The works will “eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater into River Lee”, says Irish Water

Irish Water and Cork County Council recently began construction on the Inchigeelagh Sewerage Scheme. The scheme involves the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and sewerage infrastructure, which will eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater into the River Lee.

The €6.8m investment will involve the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, a new below-ground wastewater pumping station, approximately 315m of new rising main to transport untreated wastewater from the pumping station to the proposed new wastewater treatment plant, approximately 110m of gravity sewer to transport untreated wastewater from Cois Na Coillte to the proposed wastewater treatment plant, and a 45m long outfall pipeline to safely discharge treated wastewater to the River Lee.

Glan Agua has recently begun construction and will be delivering the project on behalf of Irish Water. The entire project is expected to take approximately 14 months to complete.

The scheme will ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations. It will also improve water quality in the River Lee and protect recreational waters for swimming, fishing, boating, and sightseeing; as well as protecting the integrity of the local environment. The new wastewater infrastructure will enhance local amenities and provide a platform for social and economic development.

Speaking about the project, Anthony Kavanagh, Wastewater Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water said “We are looking forward to delivering this important project on behalf of the local community in Inchigeelagh. All of the new infrastructure has been sized to accommodate future population growth and the project will enhance the local environment and provide a platform for social and economic development well into the future.

“Any person or business wishing to get a new connection to public wastewater collection infrastructure must contact Irish Water. You can make a pre-connection enquiry to establish whether a connection to the public network is feasible, where the connection can be made and any associated charges. For more information please visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/connections Irish Water and Cork County Council will continue to update the local community in Inchigeelagh as we progress our work on this project.”

Commenting on the commencement of the project, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan said, “Cork County Council welcomes the commencement of this crucial project which is being progressed by Irish Water with the support of Cork County Council’s Capital Team. This new Wastewater treatment Plant will help to preserve the wonderful amenity of the Lee and its hinterland while allowing for sustainable development of the thriving community in Inchigeelagh.”

Elsewhere in Cork

In Cork, Irish Water are also progressing plans to construct new wastewater infrastructure across the county where no sewage treatment existed before. Works are already underway in Castletownbere and future works are also planned for Ballycotton, Whitegate & Castletownsend, which are due to commence in 2022.

As part of the Irish Water Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme, four new wastewater facilities are planned for Ballineen/Enniskeane, Belgooly, Ballinspittle, and Castlemagner. This follows the announcement of projects in Killumney and Killeens already this year.