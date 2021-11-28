Where to get COVID vaccine in Cork City?

28 November 2021

By Tom Collins

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Cork City Hall – Initial Pfizer vaccine will be available to all those aged 12 years and over -Booster vaccine available for 60-69-year olds and healthcare workers only

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Cork City Hall today from 9.00am to 4.00pm for doses 1 and 2 vaccination and the booster vaccination for 60-69 year olds and Healthcare Workers only. No appointment is necessary.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered for doses 1 and 2 will be the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12 years and over. 12- to 15-year-olds will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required.

The booster vaccination will be for 60–69-year-olds and healthcare workers only – you must wait at least 5 months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine to get your booster.

If you have had COVID-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for six months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

For those attending for a Booster dose, please note the following;

You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

For the latest official HSE information visit https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/