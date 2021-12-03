Carrigaline News

3 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Christmas Markets

The Carrigaline Country Market which had a well-attended tasting day last Friday has some fabulous Christmas Cakes, puddings, mince pies and lots of other Christmas treats on sale on Friday mornings from 8.30am to 10.30am in the Band Hall beside the church. Orders can be pre booked the previous Wednesday or Thursday phone Kathleen Dempsey Chairperson 086 391 3234 or Eileen Kelly 087 694 2560.

The Outdoor Market in the GAA every Friday from 10.00am until 2.00pm has moved indoors for the month of December with lots of Christmas stalls. An additional Christmas Pop Up Market will be held every Saturday from 12 noon to 4.00pm in the town park bandstand.

The Gallery at Bridge House with a huge selection of suitable Christmas Gifts will be open daily from 10.00am to 6.00pm.

Lions Food Appeal

Carrigaline Lions Club Annual Christmas Food Appeal takes place on this Friday December 3rdth and Saturday 4th in Carrigaline SuperValu and Dunnes Stores and Centra in Crosshaven. You can donate in store or through their go fund me page https://www.gofundme.com/…/carrigaline-lions-club…

Christmas Lights Switch On

The first section of the Carrigaline Christmas Lights which were erected during the past week were switched on for a while last Saturday evening. The exterior of SuperValu has been superbly decorated for Christmas and looks spectacular as have a number of shops on Main Street. The square in Crosshaven is also very well lit up and very well decorated for the Christmas season.

Cleaning the Pond

The Tidy Towns project of ‘Cleaning the Pond’ at Waterpark, Carrigaline was carried out by Martin O’Callaghan Engineering last week. Supervising and observing the work were Tony Nagle Ecologist Cork County Council, David Cooke Coillte Currabinny Woods, Chris O’Callaghan, O’Callaghan Civil Engineering, Pat O’Sullivan Cork County Council, Maura Allen Tidy Towns and John Cummins Project Manager. The pond will be restocked in the springtime and landscaped by Adrian Keane Landscape contractor. It is understood the Waterpark pond was manmade to provide fresh fish for the big house. A ram that pumped freshwater to Waterpark House and farmyard was located in the pond and may be restored as a future project.