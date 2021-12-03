OUTDOOR things to do in Cork – Harley Street Christmas Food Market

3 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Mince pies, Christmas Tacos and Mulled Wine on offer Harley’s Street Christmas Food Market

Harley StrEAT Food Market has launched its festive menu which is packed with Christmas delights. The food trucks, which are located next to the Metropole Hotel in Cork city will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 8pm throughout December.

On offer will be mince pies with brandy cream, Christmas pudding with custard, French toast roll-ups with cinnamon sugar and whipped cream. Also on the menu are a selection of drinks such as a Rebel Hot Chocolate, Gingerbread and Biscoff Lattes, Mulled Wine, Hot Whiskey and Hot Port. Visitors can also look forward to Irish coffees.

Also at Taco Rebel there will be a Christmas Taco on offer with Crispy Shredded Turkey Strips, Stuffing, Crispy Bacon Bits, Cranberry Mayo and Spring Onion.

The vibrant new street food offering opened earlier this year in the heart of Cork’s Victorian Quarter. Harley’s StrEAT Market is located next to The Metropole Hotel and features food and drinks made with locally sourced ingredients.

Outdoor seating is available on Harley Street which has views of the Lee and is home to one of the Ardú Street Art Project murals.

Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth says: