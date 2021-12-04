Cork County Council’s Arts Grant Scheme 2022 now Open for Applications 

4 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Arts Grants Scheme provides a number of funding strands for applicants seeking financial support for arts activities and events. This includes support for arts festivals, performances, exhibitions and other publicly accessible cultural activities throughout County Cork. Funding is also available to support the work of voluntary arts organisations who maintain access to the arts in our local communities. In addition, are welcomed, applications from organisations working with the elderly, migrant or ethnic communities or for people with a disability, who wish to carry out projects to deliver creative opportunities for those who experience difficulty accessing the arts. Funding is also available for those wishing to develop arts projects through the Irish language, or to enable schools and other organisations involve professional artists in educational or community settings.

Cork County Council also supports the work of individual artists by providing a number of bursary and residency opportunities for professional artists of all disciplines. These include funding for the production of new work; support to develop opportunities internationally or for time and space to reflect and develop new work.

Applications are open online from November 19th at Cork County Council and the closing date for all strands is Sunday, January 9th 2022. Anyone seeking further information should go to the online portal Cork County Council or contact arts@corkcoco.ie.