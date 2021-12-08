Water supplies recover across Cork after storm damage and power outages

8 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council and Cork County Council, advises customers of the following

Due to high turbidity levels in the water source caused by Storm Barra, a Boil Water Notice remains in place for customers supplied by the Newmarket Water Supply. The areas affected are Newmarket, Kanturk, Meelin, Kilbrin, Castlemagner, Tullylease, Lismire, Knocknagree, Kiskeam, Ballydesmond, Cullen, Boherbue, Dromtariffe and Derrinagree. For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice, please go to the water quality section of www.water.ie, enter the property’s Eircode, click ‘more details’ and you will then see if your property is on the Boil Water Notice.

Customers in Glanmire may continue to experience low water pressure and/or outages until later today when works to repair a leaking water main is planned to be fully completed. Approximately 1,000 people may experience a water outage in Richmond, Glenrichmond, Sallybrook, Glanmire Village, St. Stephen’s Hospital and surrounding areas.

Approximately 1,500 customers in the Downing Bridge area of Fermoy should be seeing their water supply return over the next few hours as power outage issues have now been resolved.

There is still a disruption to the water supply for customers in Eyeries, Ardgroom, Crostera, Knockburden, Terelton and Whiddy Island, Blarney/Tower, Carrigtowhill and Clondrohid due to ESB outages and burst mains; some of which were caused by Storm Barra. Works are continuing throughout the day to restore supply as quickly as possible to all these affected areas

Areas currently running on storage that may result in outages as works progress to restore power and treatment capability include areas of Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Conna, Whitegate, Ballycotton, Watergrasshill, Gortnaskethy, Macroney, Kilally, Caherbarnagh and Kilmagner.

Neil Smyth, Irish Water, said, “Irish Water, Cork City Council and Cork County Council continue to work to restore normal supply to impacted customers and we thank everyone for their patience. During the storm, repair works are risk assessed and will be carried out as soon as it is safe to do so.

“As the water supply returns, there may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks. For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, including clearing airlocks, visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie.“

For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie.

For updates on Storm Barra please visit www.gov.ie/stormbarra/