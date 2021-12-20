Christmas at Cloghroe National School

Regulations such as no Christmas concerts, no singing indoors and the introduction of mask wearing for senior pupils had the potential to destroy the Christmas spirit in schools all over the country. Pupils from Cloghroe National School in Co. Cork were determined not to let the Covid 19 guidelines ruin their Christmas. The pupils braved the outdoor elements to record Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s new track “Merry Christmas”. The ensemble included over 300 pupils singing, school band and talented staff members. PIc: Brian Lougheed