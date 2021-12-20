Best Sports Betting Tips Online – Ireland

20 December 2021

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Betting is big business in Ireland and wagering on top-class sporting events is a popular pastime for many enthusiasts. Technological advances and the advent of sports betting apps has enabled bettors to fully immerse themselves in their favourite leagues and competitions 24/7, and with live betting sites now pricing up events from all over the world, there is always something to follow.

However, despite the sheer breadth of sports betting events, picking out winners and making a profit can often be a tough task. As a result, sports betting tips sites and apps have become incredibly popular with Irish punters and we’ve picked out some of the best options.

OLBG

OLBG is an online betting community which allows tipsters to provide betting tips on a wide variety of competitions. It is completely free to sign up, although casual punters are not required to join in order to browse the tips for upcoming sporting events.

Tipsters compete against each other in order to win monthly prizes and weekly profit and loss tables help to ensure that each tipster’s progress can be accurately tracked and assessed.

As well as offering daily tips and predictions, the OLBG blog is an extremely useful outlet and offers advice on important aspects of betting such as managing bank roll and live in-play wagering. Those who fancy something different can even find advice on everything from wagering on local elections in the UK to Irish Unification odds.

Bet Shoot

Bet Shoot is another online tipping site which provides a platform for tipsters to showcase their knowledge across a range of different sports.

Although football bettors will probably find more to their liking than fans of other sports, there are a handful of tennis and NFL tipsters who provide well-researched and in-depth write ups of upcoming events.

Most of the editors are experts in their domestic leagues and the ability to find accurate injury updates is one of the major advantages of this site. The tipsters are arranged into monthly standings which enables visitors to seek out the most profitable site users. It is also possible to filter the tipsters by specific competition or league, which helps Irish sports fans to quickly navigate their way to the best in the business.

Bookmaker Blogs

As well as offering an array of betting markets, sites such as Bet365 Ireland and Paddy Power also provide analysis and previews of upcoming sporting events.

With guest pundits and current jockeys providing in-depth coverage, these sites are always handy to browse ahead of significant racing events such as the Cheltenham Festival and Irish Derby.

The aforementioned Paddy Power even provide users with GAA tips throughout the course of the season.

Although punters may not immediately agree with all of the analysis served up, they do provide some much-needed colour to high-profile events and can give bettors food for thought when it comes to narrowing down the field in potentially trappy-looking affairs.

Punters Lounge

Punters Lounge is another online platform which allows tipsters to make daily predictions across a variety of sports. This site is a forum, and although its appearance is a little more archaic than many of its rivals, it still attracts a bunch of enthusiastic and knowledgeable contributors, who are willing to impart their wisdom for free.

Although the majority of the activity can be found in the horse racing section of the site, there are a number of contributors who post regular tips on lower profile competitions including UK Non-League football and Australian horse racing.The NAP of the day and the Last Man Standing ensure that competition remains healthy and that helps to encourage tipsters to continue delivering high quality picks and analysis on a daily basis.