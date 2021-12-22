ASTI Seeks Ventilation and Heating as Priorities in School Review

22 December 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The ASTI is seeking prioritising of ventilation and measures to ensure adequate heating in schools in the review of public health measures in schools announced today by Minister Foley. Following today’s meeting with the Minister and the Chief Medical Officer, ASTI President, Eamon Dennehy said:

“Schools have been suffering from poor ventilation leading to the necessity to keep windows open in schools. As the winter progresses it is imperative that schools are provided with additional funding so that teaching and learning can take place in a safe and comfortable environment.

“It is also imperative that the Department provides timely and clear advice to schools on the best use of these funds.”

“The ASTI has secured a commitment to further meetings with the Department of Education and health experts prior to the reopening of schools in January. We have also secured agreement that there will be a public awareness campaign aimed at parents to remind them that symptomatic children should not attend school.

“The ASTI has always been committed to keeping schools open as long as it is safe for students, teachers and other school staff. We continue to monitor the situation and to follow the latest public health advice.”