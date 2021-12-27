27 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

An Engineer Imagines Cork City 2101 – Design Competition for Professionals

Members of Engineers Ireland, engineers, architects, landscape architects, and other relevant professionals from the built environment, are invited to take part in a design competition to propose an innovative, creative, and a sustainable vision of Cork City and the Metropolitan Area in 80 years time, 2101 – a reimagination of Cork as a waterside regional City on the edge of Europe. Participants are encouraged to collaborate with other professional disciplines.

The competition is a call for applicants to prepare a vision, including sketch design proposals where applicable, to enable Cork City’s 2101 population and economy to continue to be an innovative, sustainable, vibrant, and healthy city, with a great quality of life for its citizens and visitors.

Engineers Ireland Cork Region is celebrating 80 years of its members contributing and shaping Cork’s past, present and also its future. The purpose of this competition is to engage Engineers and other relevant professionals in the story of design in Cork to find solutions to these challenges in a sustainable fashion.

Entry and further details can be found at www.engineersirelandcork.ie/

Closing date for expression of interest: Friday 21st January 2022 with accompanying €100 fee

Closing date for submissions: Friday 18th February 2022