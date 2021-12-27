27 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Lower Harbour River Crossing 2101 – Design Competition for Students (3rd Level)

Undergraduate & Post Graduate Students, are invited to take part in a design competition to propose innovative solutions for a future crossing of the River Lee and/or Cork Harbour. Participants are encouraged to collaborate in multidisciplinary teams of up to 4 (four) from disciplines such as engineering, architecture, urban & landscape planning, etc. Entries should explore both the economic, spatial, and societal needs of the Cork metropolitan area in a sustainable fashion.

Applicants are to prepare conceptual sketch design proposals of the future crossing of the River Lee and/or Cork Harbour.

Entry and further details can be found at www.engineersirelandcork.ie/

Closing date for expression of interest: Friday 21st January 2022

Closing date for submissions: Friday 4th February 2022