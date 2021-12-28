Australian fitness concept ‘UBX Training’ to launch in Cork

28 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

UBX currently targeting between 3-5 training sites in Cork

Specialist investment and franchise operator business, Empowered Brands – which is behind the successful existing chain, “énergie fitness”, which already has one club in Midleton, Cork – is now partnering with UBX Training, a unique Australian boxing fitness concept, to launch the chain in Ireland.

Empowered Brands is a specialist investment and franchise operator, focused exclusively on the health, fitness and wellness sector. The business partners with innovative, entrepreneur-led brands, providing the means to scale them quickly, through master franchise agreements, investment and well-established sector networks and expertise. Its existing flagship brand, énergie Fitness, is one of the fastest growing fitness businesses in Ireland, with 14 clubs and 15,000 members – a growth of 25% vs. last year.

UBX Training is a fast-growing fitness business co-founded by four-time world boxing champion, Danny Green, alongside Australian fitness and tech entrepreneur, Tim West. It first opened in Australia in 2016 and has since expanded rapidly, enjoying five years of continuous growth, with 92 clubs now open across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore

The concept was launched to disrupt the fitness market – re-imagining both boxing and group fitness more broadly. Inspired by Danny Green’s methodology, the training is non-contact and focuses on a mixture of bagwork, padwork and strength training across 12 rounds.

The focus is on accessibility for members. The workout aims to remove the intimidation often associated with a pure, contact boxing experience and is suitable for individuals of any gender, age and ability. Its flexible start time model also means maximum convenience for members. There are no timetables or start times – a new round starts every 3 minutes, so participants can arrive whenever they choose, select an available station and get started.

UBX also operates an online offering, “Train On-Demand”, which was launched in March 2020. Over the last 18 months, development of this product has continued with the inclusion of nutrition, education and mindset advice, turning the offer into a hybrid one.

The deal will see Empowered Brands invest the equivalent of over €50 million in the roll out across Ireland and the UK. The equivalent of over €30 million of this will be made available as loan financing, to help individual franchisees cover initial set-up costs. An investment of just over €200,000 will be required to open and operate a single UBX Training unit under the franchising model.

Taken together, the investment reflects Empowered Brands’ confidence in the UBX concept, long-term vision and its resilience through any future Covid-related disruption. It also represents Empowered Brands’ wider commitment to supporting the health and fitness sector to continue to rebuild and thrive post-pandemic.

Empowered Brands is backed by RM Funds, an alternative asset management business. Founded in 2010, the firm manages capital on behalf of institutional investors, multi-asset allocators, family offices and retail investors. Since inception the business has transacted in excess of £50 billion of assets, and advised and or originated, structured and managed over £1.5bn of sterling assets and over €700m in European assets.

