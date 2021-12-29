The Challenges of Conducting International Business

29 December 2021

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

(Image Source)

There can be a lot of benefits to running a business internationally. Most companies are able to get a lot out of having customers in different countries, from increasing their earning potential to making marketing easier. Of course, though, going down this sort of path can also come with some challenges that you need to work hard to overcome. To help you out with this, this article will be exploring some of these issues, giving you the chance to assess them for your own business before you decide to take the plunge internationally.

Communication Barriers

This challenge has become less important in the modern age, but it is still worth considering the communication barriers you may face with people overseas. Even with translation services available, timezones can make it hard to keep in contact with people in different countries, and it can be hard to find services that everyone has access to to allow for easy communication. Some businesses go as far as hiring people specifically to help them with this side of their work, making it easier to talk to international customers and business partners when working on a company. Of course, though, you could also work to provide this to your company yourself.

Dealing With Money

Many countries around the world have their own currencies, payment systems, and financial rules that have to be followed. This can make it hard for businesses that deal with certain countries to pass money between one another. It is easier than ever to overcome this in the modern world, with loads of simple online services available that can help you to send money internationally. You have to make sure that you understand the business laws in the countries that you deal with, as this can have an impact on your reputation if you make mistakes along the way.

International Shipping

Logistics are a big element of the work of many businesses. Even if you don’t ship goods to different countries, it’s likely that you rely on shipping companies for some aspect of your work. Sending items to other countries is easier than it used to be, but you still need to keep some factions in mind. Customs declarations, shipments fees, and import/export laws all have to be considered when you’re going through this. Visiting a local post office can give you the chance to talk to professionals about the action you need to take.

As you can see, you have to overcome a range of challenges when you’re working to conduct international business. Many companies struggle with this sort of work, finding it hard to know what needs to be done when they are working with companies in different countries. Thankfully, there are loads of companies out there that can help with work like this.