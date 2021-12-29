Aldi submits plans for new €10 million Carrigaline store

29 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The store will be on Main Street, Carrigaline, on the site of the old Carrigaline Pottery, which closed in 1979

Aldi Ireland recently announced it will be bringing “the best prices in Irish retail” and up to 30 new permanent jobs to Carrigaline, County Cork as it plans to open a new store in the town. Aldi has submitted a planning application to Cork County Council for a new 1,315sqm store. The new store will see a substantial investment of €10M into the local area.

Construction of the proposed store will result in up to 60 jobs being created during the build.

Featuring Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh layout, the 1,315sqm store will be powered by 100% green electricity and will feature 52 Photovoltaic solar panels located on the roof. In addition, Carrigaline shoppers will also benefit from four electric vehicle charging points at the new store along with 12 bicycle rack stands.

The store is part of a larger development with Deady Gahan Architects Ltd, which outlines an ambitious vision for furthering the growth of Carrigaline’s town centre, including a new public plaza for the local community, a café, almost 80 residential units, and opportunities to develop further dining and leisure space. There will be ample pedestrian and vehicle access through the site, both north / south and east / west, to ensure customers can easily access Carrigaline town centre. The north and west of the proposed development will border the Carrigaline Western Relief Road, which is expected to be complete by late 2022. The new store forms part of a larger Masterplan for the town centre, which can be viewed at www.aldi.ie/about-aldi/property/carrigaline.

Commenting, Colin Breslin, Aldi Regional Managing Director said: “…Our research conducted locally earlier this year has shown us just how strong the demand is for a new Aldi store in Carrigaline, and so we look forward to investing in the area and bringing our award-winning offer to the people of the town.”

Aldi’s 24 stores and distribution centre in Cork are deeply involved with their local communities. To date, the stores and distribution centre have donated over 311,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving the charities more than €391,000. Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Cork Animal Care Society, Féileacáin and St. Joseph’s Foundation Charleville some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.

Aldi partners with 35 innovative food and drink producers across Cork, spending €68.5 million with them in 2020. Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of locally-produced Irish products available at its stores.