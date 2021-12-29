29 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Irish Punters wishing to put 2021 behind them have already been having their say on what 2022 could have in store and a visit to the ballot box is on the cards according to the latest odds.

Speculation that the coalition government is destined to collapse in the next year has been on an upward trend over Christmas as BoyleSports cut the odds on a new election being required into just 11/4 from 9/2.

On the sporting field, Rachael Blackmore is a popular 6/1 shot to be crowned champion jockey at the Cheltenham Festival for the second year in a row, while fellow saddle star Nine Carberry is taking on a different challenge and is the current 3/1 favourite to lift the glitterball trophy in the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars.

There could be major success at the Oscars as Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ is leading the way in the early betting for Best Picture at 9/4, while other potential items on the 2022 agenda include a White Easter in Dublin at 20/1, which is deemed more likely than Ireland ending a 26-year wait to win the Eurovision Song Contest at 33/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There could be a very interesting year ahead on the political front if the money we’re seeing is anything to go by as a general election is one of the most popular bets so far for 2022. Punters are more positive about success in the sporting arena though, with a Six Nations win a short 5/2 shot and Rachael Blackmore well backed for another big year in the saddle.”

