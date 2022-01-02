How to get rid of your Christmas tree for FREE – 7 bring sites in Cork CITY and more in Cork COUNTY

2 January 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Local authorities nationwide are preparing for recycling of Christmas trees

Cork City Council area

Cork City Council will provide facilities for the acceptance of real (wooden) Christmas trees for recycling from householders in Cork City.

Christmas trees may be deposited free of charge at any of the 7 sites listed below from 3rd January to 31st January 2022:

Gus Healy Swimming Pool, Ballinlough (adjacent to the green) Clashduv Park, Togher (adjacent to bring bank site) Ballincollig Regional Park, Ballincollig (on green adjacent to bring bank site) Murmont Road, Montenotte (adjacent to the green) Sam Allen Sports Complex, Gurranabraher (adjacent to the green) Tramore Valley Park (previously known as the City Dump), South Link Road Cork City Council offices, Glanmire, T45 YD83 (green in front)

Cork City Council appeals to members of the public to dispose of Christmas trees at these designated locations only, and warns there could be fines for people who dump trees elsewhere.

Cork County Council area

Meanwhile, all of Cork County Council Civic Amenity Sites – such as Raffeen – are providing Free Christmas Tree Drop-off Services free of charge up to 31st January 2022. However, you will need to check their opening hours online. This information can be quite difficult to find (for example a table on the corkcoco.ie website entitled ‘opening hours’ doesn’t actually mention hours!, it only mentions dates), and there are many Facebook group posts asking “when does xyz civic amenity site open?”. Each site is slightly different, so, to help you out, let’s say that – generally speaking – normal opening hours for County Civic Amenity sites resume on Wednesday 5th January, and most of these County Council sites open 0930-1230, the close for a lunch hour, and reopen at 1330-1630hrs.