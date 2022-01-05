Was there a murder near you?

5 January 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

‘Murder Most Local, Historic Murders of South Cork’ tells the gruesome stories of 36 historic murders in South Cork.

The historical happenings covered in the book span from Clonakilty, East to Kinsale, along the coast to Crosshaven and Passage West. Covering Ballineen, Bandon, Innishannon, and Ballinhassig along the way. The area had many serious crimes.

‘Murder Most Local, Historic Murders of South Cork’ is the 5th book by author Peter O’Shea. His last 3 books, were also part of the “Murder Most Local” series. West Cork, North Cork and East Cork sold out quickly in all outlets.

