LATEST TIMES: Where to get a COVID vaccination in Cork City in coming days?

7 January 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A Walk-In clinic for the Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccination will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times:

Dose 1 and Dose 2 Walk-in Clinics

Saturday 8th January 9.00am to 4.00pm

A Walk-In clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 30 years and over will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:

Booster Walk-in 30 years and over

Friday 7 th January 9.00am to 4.00pm

A Walk-In clinic for the booster vaccination for Healthcare Workers will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:

Booster Walk-in for Healthcare Workers

Thursday 6 th January 8.00am to 5.00pm – Healthcare workers of all ages

A Walk-In clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged between 16 and 29 will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:

Booster Walk-in clinics, people aged 16 to 29 years

Thursday 6 th January 8.00am to 5.00pm

If you have had COVID-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for three months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

For those attending for a Booster dose, please note the following;

You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)

Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 Vaccination walk-in clinics.

For more information log on to Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (HSE.ie)