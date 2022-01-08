Instant Pots: Why every Household needs one

8 January 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

We are truly spoilt these days when it comes to making effort in the kitchen. Appliances have been made that essentially make cooking stress-free. This can only be a good thing for the many that have been faced with the dilemma of cooking at home in recent times. The arrival of the coronavirus saw an end to life as we comfortably knew it.

Repetitive lockdowns and suffocating restrictions saw many people stuck in their homes. Some were able to carry on working from home, but some were not so fortunate. For people that were used to eating out frequently, problems quickly arose. What would they eat? And how would they go about it?

If you have an instant pot but have never used it, count yourself lucky you didn’t dispose of it. After beginning to use it, you will wonder how you managed to do without one. For those who are experienced users and fans of the instant pot, it will come as no surprise to discover its popularity in the cooking world.

What is an Instant Pot?

An instant pot is a multi-purpose cooking appliance that will make life in the kitchen a whole lot easier. It combines different cooking functions all in one unit, you can’t really go wrong. There are many different models available on the market with most including options such as pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, food warming, saute pan, yoghurt maker, and rice or porridge cooker available making it a hit with food lovers across the world!

The fact that this handy appliance can take care of these functions renders these other appliances useless. They are available in different sizes, which, based on your choice of model, could end up saving you lots of space in your kitchen if you decide to get rid of the rest and continue your love affair with your instant pot.

Whether you have chosen to get involved with cooking because you feel you will like it, or the situation has been thrust upon you due to the pandemic, just relax. The simple instant pot has got you covered on all fronts. Here below are a few reasons why you should revel in the fact that you have an instant pot:

They cook food- Fast

First-time users often don’t believe the lofty claims made by the creators of the instant pot. Yet it does cook faster and it will save you time!

Others stuck on more traditional methods will not be long changing their minds once they get to get to grips with this fantastic invention. Pressure cooking in an instant pot could not be easier, and while it may take some time for the food to come to pressure, the cooking may take place up to ten times faster.

Meals that can take hours can see their cooking time dramatically reduced by being pressure cooked in an instant pot. Having a timer will ensure that no food gets burned while tasting exactly the way it should do. Delicious and easy-to-make snacks like Enchiladas are just one of the things you must try as you experiment with all things instant pot.

It saves Energy

During usage, an instant pot consumes very little electricity. Studies have shown that an electric pressure cooker such as the instant pot will use 70% less energy than traditional methods of oven cooking, slow cooking, boiling, or steaming. Because it cooks faster, it just won’t be on for as long as a slow cooker, for example.

The reason that the instant pot uses less energy is that it doesn’t require a lot of water when the device is actually cooking. Therefore, it doesn’t consume too much energy in its efforts to heat up. Also, the exterior of the pot is quite well insulated ensuring that the heat remains trapped inside. Is all this good news for you?

Of course, it is. The news of lower electricity consumption will put a smile on your face. As if this year hasn’t been hard enough on people, the bills just keep coming. Using an instant pot can save you a significant on your utility bills, which can add up over time. The figures can be surprising and you may wish you got one sooner.

They are Easy to Use

As mentioned, they have many different settings so you can choose to do what you like with them. What kind of meal you would like to make and the time involved is completely down to you. There is no more need to worry about overcooking food anymore as the pressure and temperature are well regulated.

You can cook pretty much anything in there and there are plenty of delicious recipes available online for you to try. As well as cooking big pieces fo meat, it’s also able to defrost items quickly. This can ensure you are never stuck with a last-minute dilemma of what to eat if you find yourself with a limited selection of choices.

No appliance offers such versatility as an instant pot. They are a fantastic addition to anyone’s household. Before you buy one, feel free to check out reviews of this product to decide if it’s the right purchase for you. If you do go ahead and get one, it may become quickly clear that it’s hard to imagine life without it.

Cooking can be fun!

Not everyone wants to compete to be the best cook! Slaving away over a hot stove and possibly ending up with disappointing results isn’t for everyone. Even though you are using an instant pot to do all the work, doesn’t mean cooking has to be a chore you don’t enjoy getting involved in at all.

There may be meals you have heard about that you wish to try. Perhaps have some friends over if possible to sample some of the tasty concoctions you are suddenly churning out! Even as you prepare the food, put on your apron and some music and enjoy yourself.

You may even wish to start posting pictures of the end product. This can garner attention for you on social media, and the possibility of new friends with similar interests. Some instant pot users have their own channel on Youtube with recipes and advice on how to get the best from your appliance. If you begin to get really into it, maybe you might consider starting your own channel to showcase your food.

Summary

Everyone these days is searching for a way to make life in the household easier. Well, look no further, because the instant pot is here! This delivers high-quality meals, in the comfort of your own home. Challenging times in the kitchen may well be over.

An instant pot is a multi-function cooker that whether you like cooking or not, is a perfect appliance for you. It has the power to cook food extremely quickly. Using an instant pot is very straightforward, which will suit everyone.

The fact that they consume very little energy will put a smile on your face the next time the household electricity bill is delivered. Cost-cutting has been an important thing for most people over the last period and every bit helps.