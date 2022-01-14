Irish Water continues to enhance Cork county water supply as 3.2km of problematic pipes in Clonakilty to be replaced

14 January 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing 3.2km of problematic watermains in Darrara, Clonakilty to improve water quality and provide a more reliable water supply to the local community.

The upgrade involves the replacement of problematic watermains with new modern pipes. The programme to replace the watermains will commence in mid-January and is being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Outlining the benefits that the mains replacement will bring, Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water, explained: “The upgrading of these watermains will continue to strengthen and reinforce the water network in Clonakilty and the surrounding areas.

Steven added: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. The works may also involve some short-term water outages, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause as we progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

The section of works will take place along L4016 from the junction with the Timoleague Road, through Darrara Church Crossroads to the Pound. The works will be delivered in two phases, from the Timoleague Road to Darrara Church Crossroads and from Darrara Church Crossroads to the pound.

In order to complete the works in an efficient and safe manner, a road closure is required on the L4016 (Timoleague Road to The Pound) from 17th January to 25th March 2022. As the works are to be delivered in two phases, either may be implemented within the closure timeframe. Local access will be maintained.

The suggested diversion for southbound traffic is to travel east along R600-505, at Clashflugh Crossroads divert right onto L-4015-40, follow the road to approach road closure from the opposite side.

Traffic intending to travel south on the L-4016-0 at Darrara Church Crossroads, shall divert west onto L-4015-27, then turn left onto L-4018 at Arundelmills Crossroads, follow the road to approach road closure from the opposite side.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward & Burke Ltd. and are expected to be completed by late May.

Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements will be notified directly, and customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

